DELAND, Fla. — The April fire of the Hotel Putnam, which was built in the 1920s, was intentionally set, according to officials on Monday.

The Hotel Putnam, located at 225 West New York Ave., was intentionally set on fire, according to the DeLand Fire Department in a statement, adding that the investigation has been "an arson investigation."

Various agencies have been a part of the investigation: The State of Florida, Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations and the cooperation of the DeLand fire marshal.

However, since no charges are expected to be filed, the State Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations is expected to close the case around Sept. 01, 2018, Chris Graham, community information specialist, stated in the news release.

However, if new information is discovered, the case will reopen, he confirmed.

It's not known why the state would close the case, but Graham said that arson cases of this nature are typically tougher to find a suspect for.

Anyone with information can call: at: 1 (877) NO-ARSON (1-877-662-7766) or the City of DeLand Fire Marshal, Gill Stemmerman at: (386) 626-7042.