DELAND, Fla. -- A historic hotel in DeLand caught on fire Sunday night, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the Hotel Putnam on West New York Avenue.

A livestream of the fire was shared on the City of DeLand’s official Facebook page. In the video, flames can be seen coming from the top floor of the hotel.

The hotel was built in the 1920s, but closed down in 2011. It has been vacant for years.

According to city officials, the building was recently purchased.