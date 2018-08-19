KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A streetlight in Kissimmee is now a place to remember and honor two police officers who were killed in the line of duty last year.

The first ever Thin Blue Line streetlight is in memory of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter.

The custom LED light, donated by Acuity Brands, is located at 1503 Palmway Street in Kissimmee where Howard and Baxter were tragically killed.

The newly installed Baxter-Howard memorial light casts a thin blue around a person's shadow when they walk underneath the light - "providing a visual reminder that Sam and Matthew are always with us," the Kissimmee Utility Authority wrote on their Facebook page.

The new streetlight was unveiled Saturday night.