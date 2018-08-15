KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A center catering to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community has now opened in the heart of Kissimmee.

The LGBT+ Center offers HIV testing, youth groups, counseling, more

Center location in Kissimmee will be bilingual

Center came using grants, donations after Pulse

Jeremy Lanier and Chris May run an antique shop in Downtown Kissimmee, a store where most things are frozen in time. But they say that times are evolving.

“We grew up in a time when things were really different. You couldn't be open and honest about who you are,” Lanier said. “And it’s a wonderful feeling to be in my hometown and to see how things have changed so much.”

They’re looking forward to the fact that the LGBT+ Center in Orlando opened a new facility in Kissimmee.

“I think it’s long overdue and I am really excited to have them come and be a part of our community down here,” May said.

The Center in Kissimmee offers HIV testing, youth support groups, financial literacy, legal advice and counseling. The executive director of the LGBT+ Center Orlando/Kissimmee, George Wallace, said the staff will be fully bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, catering to the community's needs.

About $80,000 in grants and donations from the Contigo Fund and the Aids Healthcare Foundation, among others, made all of this happen. It was an effort that came after the Pulse nightclub attack in 2016.

“The Contigo fund actually did a study after Pulse and identified a need to serve the LGBT population, especially the LatinX, and a very large population live in Kissimmee or Osceola County,” Wallce said.

For Jeremy and Chris, this what they’ve been asking for all along.

“It’s a huge step forward for the community. And I think it’s an amazing show of support for the LGBT community here in Osceola County and Kissimmee,” May said. “I think people would absolutely use The Center as a resource.”