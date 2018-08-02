ORLANDO, Fla. — The walls are coming down, marking something of a milestone at an outreach center for Orlando’s LGBTQ community.

“When they gut the building, and the walls start coming back up and you get to see it form, it’s just so very, very exciting," said George Wallace.

Construction linking two spaces along North Mills Avenue is underway, allowing The Center to expand to 15,000 square feet.

It's something that Executive Director Wallace said is much-needed.

Following the tragedy at Pulse nightclub, The Center became a hub for Orlando’s LGBTQ community, soon running out of room. In July alone, they provided more than 700 free HIV tests.

“The needs of the community continue to grow and we want to meet those needs," Wallace said. “Having a safe space is one of the big catalysts (for expansion)."

There’s a lot of changes underway @GLBTOrlando in #Orlando as they renovate & expand. We’ll take you inside tonight and dive into the significance of the project for the greater #LGBTQ community. 🏳️‍🌈 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/QGOYFyIVcK — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) August 2, 2018

It's a concept that Valencia College student Corey Piccirillo is familiar with.

“I came out only three years ago, so this has been an eye opener as far as gay culture goes," he said. “For a lot of people in the community, it’s just a place where you feel welcomed. You’re not judged."

Each week, Piccirillo volunteers at The Center, manning the front desk and fielding phone calls. He's one of 400 some volunteers who keep the outreach organization afloat.

But, he's found such fulfillment in his work in the past year that he said he hopes to volunteer more --and one day become an HIV tester.

“I think it’s more rewarding to do it," he said.

The renovation, Wallace explained, began before the shooting at Pulse, but was put on hold to further assess needs of the LGBTQ community.

They soon realized that they needed more space than originally planned, as the number of people they served each month -- providing one of the largest HIV testing centers in the state -- ballooned into the thousands.

The current renovation was paid for in part by a City of Orlando grant, according to Wallace, along with surplus Pulse donations totaling around $500,000 dollars.

The expansion at 942 Mills Avenue -- linked to 946 Mills via glass doors -- will feature a library, large classroom, offices and meeting space.

They hope to open in coming weeks.

Kissimmee location

Meanwhile, The Center will be opening their first Kissimmee location on Aug. 15, bridging the gap of services for the Latinx community.

Wallace said that they'll provide everything from free HIV testing and support groups to legal clinics and financial seminars.

To open the Osceola County space, The Center raised $25,000, supplementing a grant from the Contigo Fund and matched by AIDs Health Foundation for $50,000.

“We are here for the community. We love Orlando, and we’re kind of ingrained in the community," said Wallace.

As for Piccirillo, he's looking forward to the Orlando location's unveiling, keenly aware of its significance.

“With all the renovation, it’s going to be even better," he said. “We should embrace it and it should be a big part of downtown.”