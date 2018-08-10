ORLANDO, Fla. — But later in the day, students, teachers and parents in Central Florida can expect a chance of rain and storms.

It is a warm start for the first day of school for some in Central Florida and rain and storms are likely later Friday.

The activity will likely get going earlier than the past few days, with activity possible as early as late morning. Highs for Friday will be climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The showers should quickly come to an end this evening, as temps fall into the 70s. Expect another quiet overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain and storm chances will increase heading into the weekend. More moisture will work into the area, resulting in greater coverage of the afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 90s.

The increased moisture remains in place for Sunday, again bringing decent rain chances to the area. The best chance for activity will be in the afternoon and early evening hours, with highs in the low 90s.

Drier air is now expected to push its away into the region for next week. Expect some scattered storms for Monday, but coverage will likely be lower than the weekend. Highs for Monday will be in the low 90s.

Even more dry air marches in for the middle of next week, reducing rain chances further. We'll see just widely scattered storms both Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps holding in the low 90s.

There are some early indications that the dry air may continue into pour into the area, reducing rain chances to just isolated afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs in the mid 90s by late next week.

Boaters should again be aware of showers and storms developing, with seas 1 to 2 feet. Surfers will find very poor conditions for Friday, with a small east-southeasterly trade swell.

If you are heading to the beach on Friday, the rip current threat will again be moderate with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tropical Forecast

Tropical Storm Debby dissipated in the North Atlantic on Thursday. The leftovers of Debby are being swept up by a cold front in the North Atlantic.

Elsewhere, no major activity is expected over the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

