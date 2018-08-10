MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Somone stole a trailer full of thousands of dollars in camping supplies from a Brevard County Boy Scout troop, and they need your help to find it.

Troop 285 out of Melbourne had the trailer at the parking lot of Unity Church on South Harbor City Boulevard.

On Thursday night, the scouts showed up to find the trailer, which was clearly marked for Boy Scouts, gone. They were preparing to go on a weekend camping trip.

"The boys have worked so hard selling popcorn and washing cars over a period of years to accumulate what we had," said Renee Waldrop with Troop 285.

Inside the trailer were tents, canopies, stoves and other gear, all worth about $10,000.

The 15 scouts and 10 adult volunteers are devastated.

"There are people out there who just take things that don't belong to them," Waldrop said.

The troop filed a police report. If you have any information, call Melbourne Police.

If you'd like to donate money to help, checks can be made out to BSA Troop 285 and can be mailed to Central Florida Council BSA, P.O. Box 360356, Melbourne, 32936. Or if you'd like to donate an item, contact Troop285Melbourne@gmail.com to make arrangements.