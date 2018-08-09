ORLANDO, Fla. — Debby remains a tropical storm Thursday morning, but it is picking up forward speed and moving into colder waters. It will not be long before the system becomes extratropical.

Debby blows at 50 mph

Hurricane Hector passes Hawaii

The latest update indicates winds are 50 mph and it is moving to the northeast at 17 mph. Located around 1,000 miles west-northwest of The Azores, the system still poses no threat to land.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet thanks to high amounts of Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere and cooler than average sea surface temperatures.

Strong wind shear over the Caribbean is also keeping activity from developing.

Meanwhile, the Pacific remains active with three named storms. The strongest is Hurricane Hector, which passed south of the Hawaiian Islands. It is now located about 300 miles south of Honolulu with winds of 115 mph.

All tropical alerts for Hawaii have been discontinued as the storm moves west across the open Pacific. John and Kristy also remain out to sea with no threat to land.