FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — This South Florida museum will transport you to another time and place, taking you back to the days of stylish cars the you won’t see on the roads much anymore.

For Bob Jacko working on old cars has become more than a hobby — you could say it’s his life’s work.

''I feel great accomplishment in taking old cars with lots of problems and working on it 'til it operates like brand new,'' Car Engineer Bob Jacko said.

His latest conquest? An early 1900's Packard automobile he’s restoring from scratch — but it's hardly his first fixer upper.

Just take a look inside the Fort Lauderdale Antique Car Museum, where he’s played a part in helping to restore many of their 22 models on display.

All of the automobiles on display are Packards, a company started back in the late 1800’s. The cars on display range from 1908 to 1950.

These iconic cars are all in tip-top shape — all of them even still run.

In addition to the vast number of cars, you’ll find hood ornaments, old gas station signs, carburetors, horns, vintage magazines and photos. All of these items are authentic and give the museum a special feel.

''The museum was run by Art Stone and his wife Shirley before their passing, and they treated this museum like their own home. It's very homey — it's very warm,'' Jacko said.

With all the memorabilia and artifacts, you’ll find throughout the museum halls, it gives you a glimpse into what life would have been like all those decades ago.

The Fort Lauderdale Antique Car Museum is open five days a week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, head to their website.