ORLANDO, Fla. — With only a 20 percent chance of storms across Central Florida on Monday, it looks like sunshine will be seen by many. But hey, just remember that we're in Central Florida and storms can pop up at a moment's notice..

Monday's highs at 92 degrees

Fewer storms for Monday



There will only be a few storms across Central Florida Monday as dry air takes control of the region's weather to kick-off the week.

Dry air has moved in from the east and this is going to put a cap on our storm chances for Monday afternoon.

There will only be a 20 percent coverage of storms Monday thanks to the dry air. Temperatures will be hot, with the highs reaching the low 90s inland with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees being felt along the coast.

The humidity and less rain to cool us down during the afternoon will make it feel like it is in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Monday.

Outside of an isolated storm or two skies being possible in the afternoon, Monday will be mostly to partly sunny. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with low temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday morning.

Storm chances will remain low for the middle of the week. Central Florida will see 30 percent coverage of afternoon storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid 90s inland with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast.

"Feel Like" temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 70s for midweek.

A little more moisture may move into Central Florida by week's end. This added moisture will elevate storm chances back to 40 percent for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s to close out the week with morning low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Boaters might see a mostly to partly sunny skies with an isolated afternoon storms.

Winds will be out of the east from 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of 1 to 2 plus feet.

There is an easterly trade swell. The rip current threat is moderate with water temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The UV Index remains high! It is at an eleven for Monday, which means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes.

Tropics:

In the tropics, there is now only a 20 percent chance a non-tropical low-pressure system could develop into a tropical or sub-tropical storm in the next five days, but this will not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

This system is in the North Central Atlantic and 1,200 miles southwest of the Azores.

In the Eastern Pacific, Hector remains a major hurricane and it is moving west at 14 mph. Hector could impact portions of Hawaii by midweek, but the track forecast is keeping it just south of the islands. It will make for rough surf along the islands of Hawaii.

Tropical storms John and Ileana have also developed just south of Mexico. The forecast for John makes it a hurricane by early Tuesday morning while Ileana is forecast to stay a tropical storm.

Tropical storm watches are up for portions of the west coast of Mexico. Ileana will not make landfall, but instead graze Mexico and cause for rough seas along Mexico's west coast.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

