ORLANDO, Fla. -- Starting Monday, you can now take the SunRail train further south. Four new SunRail stations open to the public today.

The new stops link Orange County to Osceola County. The expansion goes a bit more than 17 miles.

The first 50 passengers who get on the train t one of the new SunRail stations will ride for free.

Passengers who got a chance to test out the new stations over the weekend say they're looking forward to the convenience the train will provide.

"I think all of us are just really looking forward to it because it will be so much quicker to get to Orlando, Winter Park -- you know, some place exciting. It's a little quiet out here right now," Marie Rohde said.

The new SunRail stations available are:

Meadow Woods in Orange County, located near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Fairway Woods.

The Tupperware Station

Downtown Kissimmee Station

The Poinciana Station in Osceola County

The project started a little over two years ago and cost nearly $187 million. With the expanded service, the system added more day trips and trains run later at night.