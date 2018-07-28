OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Residents will soon be able to travel farther on SunRail.

SunRail expansion to debut Monday

4 new stops link Orange, Osceola counties

The project cost nearly $187 million

The commuter rail is set to open Monday four new stations linking Orange County to Osceola County.

The nearly $187 million southern expansion adds 17.2 miles of track.

New stops along the way include Kissimmee, Poinciana, Tupperware and Meadow Woods.

A preview of the expansion was held Saturday ahead of the official public debut.

"I think all of us are just really looking forward to it because it will be so much quicker to get to Orlando, Winter Park, you know some place exciting," said Marie Rohde.

Fred Lauten, a judge for Osceola and Orange counties, says the new stations help bridge the two counties and the people who work in them together.

"It's a delightful ride, the accommodations are beautiful and comfortable," he said. "For me it's about the convenience."

When the new schedule kicks off Monday, the first 50 people at each station will get to ride for free.

Officials are hoping that the additional traffic from the new train stations will bring an economic boost to the area.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on more than 30 projects near the stations which would create thousands of jobs.

