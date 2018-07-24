COCOA, Fla. -- The man involved in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex Monday night has died, says Cocoa Police.

Brichon Batichon, 33, of Orlando, was initially found by officers lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds at the Oak Meadows apartment complex.

Officers received the call in response to the shooting on 143 Flower Mound Avenue at 8:44 p.m.

Batichon was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Calls remain anonymous, and there’s a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.