COCOA, Fla. -- Cocoa Police Department reports that a man has been shot several times at a Cocoa apartment complex Monday night.

Police received a call at 8:44 p.m. about a shooting at 1643 Flower Mound Avenue at Oak Meadows apartments.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.