TORONTO, Canada -- A man firing a handgun into restaurants and cafes as he walked along a Toronto street shot 14 people, killing one of them, before dying after an exchange of gunfire with police late Sunday, police said.

Police Chief Mark Saunders say the suspected gunman is dead.

One of the victims, a young woman, has died. And a 9-year-old girl is listed in critical condition.

Toronto fire services are on the scene, helping with recovery efforts.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant. Toronto’s Greektown is a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and cafes.

The condition of the other victims was not known yet, police spokesman Mark Pugash said.

Witnesses heard many shots and described the suspect walking past restaurants and cafes and patios on both sides of the street and firing into them.

Residents are still trying to wrap their head around what happened.

"Shocking absolutely shocking. I mean this is a street where people walk every day to go for their groceries, to have dinner, to have an ice cream, sit in a square, enjoy their summer. And it's absolutely devastating, I'm devastated," said one witness.

Saunders stated that the shooting is not random and he has not ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada’s largest city.

"We were so use to living in a city where these things didn't happen," Toronto Mayor John Tory said. "But there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable."

This past weekend Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. Tory said the city has a gun problem.

"Guns are too readily available to too many people," Tory said.

Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told CP24 she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

"It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed," Fletcher said.

In April of this year, a van attack in Toronto left 10 people dead. Officials have not disclosed Alek Minassian's motives for driving the van into pedestrians.