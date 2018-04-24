People in Toronto are waking up to a makeshift memorial for victims in the deadly sidewalk attack that left at least 10 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Police say van driver Alek Minassian has no connection to terrorism

Toronto mayor says there is not threat to Canada's safety

Candles and signs now fill the area where a van deliberately plowed into a crowd Monday afternoon.

Toronto's Police Chief Mark Saunders says law enforcement is working collaboratively on a local and federal level to put all the pieces together.

"We are looking very strong into what the exact motive or motivation was for this particular incident to take place and at the end of the day we will have a fulsome answer and we'll have a fulsome account as to what the conclusion of this is," said Saunders.

A video caught by a bystander shows Toronto police arresting the 25-year-old Alek Minassian, who is accused of driving the van.

Police say he has no known connection to terrorism.

The city's mayor is asking for calm and said there is no threat to national security.

The White House responded to the tragedy in Canada. On Monday evening, the Press Secretary released a statement, saying that the United States stands with the Canadian people and pledges to provide any support.

Vice President Mike Pence also made a statement on Twitter.