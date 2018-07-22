ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- A local veterinarian is giving dog owners a warning about the dangers of saltwater poisoning. Just this month, dog in Tampa dog died after spending the day at the beach.

Tampa dog died earlier this month from saltwater poisoning

Symptoms can start hours after poisoning begins

Can lead to kidney damage, seizures, or death

Keep your dogs hydrated, shaded, and watch out for warning signs

Now that a part of Cocoa Beach is dog friendly for the next six months under the trial period, lots of dog owners will be bringing their pet to the beach for the first time.

Rockledge veterinarian Dr. Martha Kehoe explains, symptoms of saltwater poisoning can start several hours after poisoning begins. If not treated in time, it can lead to kidney damage, seizures and even death.

"It wasn't until 12 hours later she started with profound diarrhea and progressively got worse," says Dr. Kehoe.

Katie Holley brings her two-year-old corgi, Poppy, to the beach every week and says she always packs water and a collapsible bowl. Holley is aware that dogs consume saltwater while swimming chasing bubbles and digging in the sand but is surprised not everyone knows that salt is high quantities is dangerous.

"I look at her pupils to make sure they are not dilated, I take her outside and hose her down and make sure she has lots of water," explains Holley.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you do take your dog to the beach, under Dr. Kehoe’s recommendations. Limit your time at the beach to two hours or less, keep your dog hydrated and have shade available to prevent overheating. Watch out for signs of distress like excessive panting, lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea.

"If they start having aggressive panting, eventually they collapse," Dr. Kehoe adds.

If your dog is displaying any of these symptoms, take them to the vet immediately because if not treated your four legged family member could die.

​