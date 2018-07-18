2 people found dead in Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two people were found dead in an apartment near downtown Orlando early Wednesday morning and police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Orlando Police officers and firefighters responded to the West Jefferson Street apartment just before 7 a.m., where they found the bodies of the male and female.

The investigation appeared to focus on a first-floor unit of one of the apartment buildings.

A man who lives at the complex said he heard a series of seven gunshots -- not rapid-fire, but a second or two elapsed between each shot, he said. He said he then heard the sound of screeching tires.

Neighbors said the dead couple kept to themselves, but it would not be out of the ordinary for people to be seen coming and going from their apartment.

Orlando Police investigators are asking anyone with information to call the department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).