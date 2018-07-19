ORLANDO, Fla. -- The two people found dead in an Orlando apartment Wednesday morning were a mother and adult son, police said of the homicide investigation.

Police ID 2 people found dead in Orlando apartment

Cynthia Stack, adult son Sean Stack found dead

Neighbors heard series of gunshots, screeching tires

Orlando police officers and firefighters responded to the West Jefferson Street apartment in the Parramore neighborhood just before 7 a.m. to find the bodies of the man and woman.

Police on Thursday identified the people as 52-year-old Cynthia Stack and her son, Sean Stack, 22.

Neighbors said the dead couple kept to themselves, but it would not be out of the ordinary for people to be seen coming and going from their apartment.

A man who lives at the apartment complex said he heard seven gunshots and then the sound of tires screeching.

No other information has been released.

Orlando Police investigators are asking anyone with information to call the department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information. Callers to Crimeline can remain anonymous.