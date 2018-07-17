ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Pine Hills neighborhood is rocked by a triple shooting on Monday afternoon that ended the life of a 21-year-old pregnant mother dead and two children injured.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that lead to the death of Imelda Francois and injuring a 10-month-old baby and a 13-year-old girl, both who were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The 6-month-old baby Francois was carrying did not survive, stated the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say that before 2:30 p.m., the children were sitting inside of a silver car with Francois, who was driving, and three other people -- a 21-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- when a white older model Chevrolet Malibu sedan with two black males pulled up and one or both of the males began shooting.

Detectives stated that deputies were in the neighborhood, responding to a different situation, when they heard multiple gunshots.

They rushed to the area along Dunsford and Gamble drives and found the car riddled with bullets, authorities say.

Francois was struck several times in the driver's seat and she died at the hospital.

The three other people were not injured.

Some in the community were shocked to hear about the shooting.

"Praying for that family, and praying God sustain them, because there are no words can say, all we can do as a community is huddle around and show love and support to that family,” said Bishop Kelvin Cobaris with Impact Church.

Investigators have been interviewing a man who deputies say is the baby's father and Francois' boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CRIMELIE at: 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).