ORLANDO, Fla. -- A pregnant woman was killed and two children wounded in a shooting Monday in the Pine Hills neighborhood, and deputies are looking for two suspects.

The 21-year-old woman was riding in a silver vehicle with five other people near Dunsford and Gamble drives when someone in another vehicle pursuing it opened fire, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference.

She, along with her 10-month-old child and a 13-year-old girl, were struck.

The woman died at a hospital. The 13-year-old was hit in the arm. The 10-month-old is expected to be OK.

Detectives are now looking for two people and the pursuing vehicle, which Demings described as a white, older-model Chevrolet Malibu.

