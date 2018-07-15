COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- After months of public meetings and input, the day has finally come.

Starting July 15, dogs will be allowed on the beach for the next six months.

The area includes 4th Street S to Northside of Murkshe Park from 6-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Six-month ordinance allows dogs on beach

Dog owners to follow maintenance rules

Commissioners to determine continuation of ordinance after trial expires

Cocoa Beach City Commissioners voted 4-1 in May to approve a trial run of ordinance 1620­.

Officials will review the ordinance after six months to determine whether it should be continued.

It’s all up to dog owners to follow the rules. All dogs, no matter the size, must be on a leash at all times. The maximum length of a leash is six feet.

Dog owners must also pick up the dog's waste.

''We live at the beach so it’s wonderful to be able to bring the dogs at the beach, they love to swim, so it would be great fun for them to be able to legally do it,'' resident and dog owner Evi Craig said.

For the first time Craig was able to bring her two brown labs to the beach legally.

''We live at the beach so it’s wonderful to be able to bring the dogs at the beach, they love to swim, so it would be great fun for them to be able to legally do it,'' she said.

In case you’re wondering who's going to enforce the rules, police officers drive up and down the beach on ATV’s.

But, for people who do not want to play ball, it could cost them a fine up to $500 or be considered a second degree misdemeanor depending on the violation.