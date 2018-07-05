TAVARES, Fla. -- The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado did hit Tavares Wednesday, causing damage.

A "warehouse-type" building on Burleigh Boulevard collapsed because of potentially damaging winds, according to the Tavares Fire Dept. 

The collapse of the building caused damage to a nearby Winn Dixie, and a fence in the area.

No one was hurt.

An EF-0 tornado is the lowest level of intensity on the enhanced-Fujita scale for tornadoes. It includes winds of about 65 to 85 mph.