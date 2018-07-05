TAVARES, Fla. -- The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado did hit Tavares Wednesday, causing damage.

A "warehouse-type" building on Burleigh Boulevard collapsed because of potentially damaging winds, according to the Tavares Fire Dept.

The collapse of the building caused damage to a nearby Winn Dixie, and a fence in the area.

Happening NOW: Cleanup underway behind a grocery store in #Taveres, after a strong storm ripped through Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary reports called it an EF0 tornado, but will need official confirmation. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ayEYoafKFE — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) July 5, 2018

No one was hurt.

An EF-0 tornado is the lowest level of intensity on the enhanced-Fujita scale for tornadoes. It includes winds of about 65 to 85 mph.

US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida confirmed a EF0 tornado touched down in the city of Tavares on July 4. While some structures suffered damage, thankfully no one was injured. This... https://t.co/GhqABPeHDM — Lake County EM (@lakeemergency) July 5, 2018