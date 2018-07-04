TAVARES, Fla.-- Tavares Fire Department reports that a “warehouse-type” building in Tavares collapsed due to a severe weather on the Fourth of July.

According to the fire department, authorities responded to 560 E Burleigh Blvd. after initial reports of an explosion. But when arriving, they found that potentially damaging winds affected the building behind the Winn Dixie in Tavares.

The warehouse building behind the grocery store collapsed, causing damage to Winn Dixie, as well as the fence line along Lake Frances Estates.

Mount Dora Fire and Lake County Fire both assisted Tavares Fire officials in searching the building for possible occupants, which ultimately none were found.

National Weather Service in Melbourne says the cause of the damage won't be determined until Thursday, but they are saying it could be ruled as damaging winds, not a tornado.

Tavares Fire urged residents to stay away from the scene, especially since powerlines were involved.