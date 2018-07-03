MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A group of veterans and active duty armed services members took over a local restaurant Tuesday thanks to the Space Coast Honor Flight group in Melbourne.

Space Coast Honor Flight group meets in Melbourne

Veterans, active-duty members shared stories, experiences

Dozens of brother and sisters from different eras, branches and experiences not only shared a table for lunch, but they also shared their stories.

Frank Jennings was drafted in 1951. He was in Korea fighting for what is now a federal holiday commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

“The 4th represents our freedom! The younger people don’t realize all our freedoms,” Jennings said.

The day before the 4th of July, dozens of veterans in Melbourne get together @MyNews13 shares a few of their stories and explains what the federal holiday means to them. pic.twitter.com/4FgcrGutg4 — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) July 3, 2018

U.S. Navy 1970 Vietnam veteran Gary Danley cannot put into words his feeling about this upcoming holiday.

Although he’s a shy man, he does what he can to help others. Before he was drafted, he was already three weeks into boot camp, hoping to fight for his country.

“Means so many things, all the things I did with my fellow brothers… it means so much,” he said.

While many will be enjoying time at the pool, the fireworks and having the day off to party like a rockstar, Sgt. Jason Simos said, "Take a moment to think about what it took to get here and how many people made the ultimate sacrifice."

Sgt. Simos has a call to action: When out celebrating, if you see someone with a veteran hat, walk up to him or her and get to know them a little.

“Go up to them and give them a special 'happy Fourth of July' and say 'thank you for your service,'” he advised.

The Space Coast Honor Flight is always in need of donations to help the organizations take veterans to Washington D.C free of charge to see the war memorials​.