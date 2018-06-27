ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police Chief John Mina and family of Officer Kevin Valencia plan to give an update on his condition after he was left in a coma from being shot during a standoff that killed four children.

Currently, Valencia remains in critical condition and in a coma, however he is now breathing on his own.

His family and the chief will provide more details about exactly how he is doing when they give a news conference at 1 p.m.

Valencia was shot on Sunday, June 10, as he was racing to try to save four children being held hostage in a domestic dispute situation.

Valencia was shot in the head and the gunman, Gary Wayne Lindsey, killed four children – two of them his own – during the 21-hour standoff, police say.

There has been an outpouring of support for those children's mother as well as for the family of Valencia.

Days after the shooting, Mina and Valencia's wife, Meghan Valencia, said he was showing promising signs of improvements, but either way he will have a very long road of recovery.

Costly recovery

A Go Fund Me page has now raised more than $147,000.