SANFORD, Fla. -- A Sanford mother accused of leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a car overnight has posted bond on Monday.

Casey Keller charged with neglecting 3-year-old girl

Child was found in hot vehicle after 12 hours

Casey Keller has posted bond on Monday and her next court appearance is Tuesday, Aug. 7, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Casey Keller went to a liquor store Saturday night with her three children.

They say she then returned to her apartment with two of the kids, but the 3-year-old girl remained in the hot vehicle for about 12 hours.

Investigators say when Keller realized the 3-year-old was not in the apartment, she called 911 and reported her missing.

Deputies late Sunday morning found the 3-year-old overheated and in and out of consciousness in the vehicle.

The child is in critical but stable condition.

Keller is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

Keller was being held on $15,000 bond.