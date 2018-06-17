SANFORD, Fla. -- Deputies responded to a call concerning a missing 3-year-old left in a possibly stolen vehicle at the Vista Haven Apartments located in the 200 block of Petunia Terrace.

Sanford woman arrested for neglecting toddler

Police finds overheated 3-year-old in vehicle

Woman held on $15,000 bond

Deputies located the vehicle upon arrival to the apartment with the windows rolled up and a 3-year-old child inside.

According to Seminole County Sheriff’s, the child was discovered inside of the vehicle going in and out of consciousness and overheated.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators discovered that Casey Keller, the mother of the 3-year-old was traveling late Saturday night to a liquor store with three children.

When she returned to her home at approximately 11:15 p.m., she took her two older children into the apartment but abandoned the 3-year-old,said investigators.

Keller realized the child was missing from the apartment Sunday morning and called police to report the child missing.

Investigators claim Keller left the child inside the vehicle overnight.

Keller was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $15,000 bond.

No evidence was found by investigators that the vehicle was stolen or tampered with.