PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- Federal aviation investigators were expected back out in Port Orange on Wednesday morning after a small plane crashed, killing one person and critically injuring another.

1 man dead, another critically hurt in small plane crash

Crash happened near landing strip at Spruce Creek Fly-In

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in Port Orange

The crash happened Tuesday night at Taxiway Echo at the Spruce Creek Fly-In, a community near a private airstrip, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 140 aircraft crashed into trees at about 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said there were two people on board the plane, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach as a trauma alert.

There were no injuries on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be back out at the scene Wednesday morning, along with the FAA.

Austin Mitchell said he and a group of people ran toward the crash site, trying to help the pilot and copilot escape the wreckage.

"I helped rip the plane apart and carry the bodies to the EMTs," Mitchell said.

The FAA confirmed that two men were on board the Cessna 140 aircraft.

Mitchell said he saw the plane go down in a wooded area less than a mile away from the landing strip.

"You just heard the sputtering of the engine and breaking of twigs. There wasn't a ground shake, there wasn't any screeching, or loud bangs, there wasn't smoke, either. It was very quiet," he said.

It is still unclear what caused the plane to go down.