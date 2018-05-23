PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- Volusia County Fire Rescue has reported a small plane crash in Port Orange Tuesday night where one person has died.

The crash happened around 2540 Taxiway Echo on Spruce Creek Fly-In property, says Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 140 aircraft crashed into trees around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say there were two people on board the plane, with one of the two pronounced dead and the other individual transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach as a trauma alert.

FAA says they will be investigating the crash, while the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident.