DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Cocaine was found on Daytona Beach by a jogger Tuesday.

Chris Chringe said he takes a daily run in the morning on Daytona Beach. While he was running Tuesday he said he say a package near the water.

He said the package had “Porsche” on it.

“I thought maybe keys or someone’s part they needed; I don’t know,’ Chringe said.

Chringe then took the package over to a trash can on the beach and opened it.

“Got the cellophane off of it, the rubber came off. I opened it, and (it) burst into my face, and I was like OK, this is definitely cocaine,” Chringe said.

Chringe then called 911, and Volusia County Beach Safety took the package

It was tested and came up positive for cocaine.

Chringe said it’s a moment he won't forget.