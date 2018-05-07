DELAND, Fla. -- Human remains found in DeLand last month are those of a missing Lake County teen, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE: Remains found are of missing Lake County teen

Justis Garrett disappeared after being dropped off at Mount Dora High

Justis Garrett, 16, was last seen on April 13 after being dropped off at Mount Dora High School.

Less than a week later, her remains were found along Gasline Road in DeLand.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near Gasline Road in the last several is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.