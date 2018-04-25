ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida fraternity is suspended and two young men are facing sexual battery charges after a woman says she was raped at an off-campus party.

One of the men are in the Orange County Jail where he is expected to go before a judge on Wednesday and face a felony charge of sexual battery.

According to the arrest report, the woman who reported the alleged attack told Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies she was at that off-campus party and even admits to being intoxicated, but says she never consented to sex with the two men.

Jack Ryan Smith, 26, and 20-year-old David Kirk are both facing charges. Smith bonded out of jail already and Kirk is expected to face the judge.

The arrest affidavit stated the two were at a party on Fiske Circle on Friday night and that is where the woman says Alpha Tau Omega, Eta Rho Chapter, was hosting a party.

The woman reported she remembers fading in and out of consciousness and at one point, she woke to find both men naked and forcing themselves on her, stated the affidavit

However, the Orange County Sheriff's Office affidavit redacted a section where Smith gave his side of things.

Some of the students on campus are outraged.

"Anytime anyone comes to you with allegations that they have been sexually abused or sexually assaulted, you need to take that person very seriously and make sure that they are ok and determine what to do next with whoever is being accused," said William Norris.

UCF has now put the fraternity on suspension for violating several conduct rules, including furnishing alcohol to underage and noticeably intoxicated people.

It is unknown at this time if the two charged were fraternity members.