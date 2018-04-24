ORLANDO, Fla. — A UCF fraternity has been suspended following what deputies say was a drunken off-campus party in which a woman told investigators she was gang-raped by two men.

Alpha Tau Omega, Eta Rho Chapter, was suspended Tuesday, effective immediately, UCF officials said.

Jack Ryan Smith, 26, of Winter Springs was arrested Saturday night and is facing charges of sexual battery of an incapacitated person, according to an Orange County Sheriff's report. David Kirk, 20, of Wimauma was arrested on a warrant Tuesday afternoon on the same charges.

Deputies said they went to Florida Hospital East on Saturday morning over a report of a sexual battery. They met with a woman who said the night before, she was at a party on the 4900 block of Fiske Circle, where members of Alpha Tau Omega often go for parties.

The woman, who said she was heavily intoxicated, told deputies she met two men there, who later gang-raped her in a bedroom. She said she only remembers parts of the night but did remember feeling "in shock and numb" when she realized what was happening.

Detectives interviewed Smith and arrested him. He is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

UCF officials accuse ATO of violating several conduct rules, including furnishing alcohol to underage and noticeably intoxicated people. During the interim suspension, ATO will not be allowed to participate in any campus fundraisers or activities.