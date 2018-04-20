OCALA, Fla. — A student shot another student in Central Florida on Friday, sending the injured student to a hospital, authorities said.

The Associated Press reported that a student shot another in the ankle.

The shooting happened at Forest High School at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, Fla., which was placed on lockdown.

A student was in custody, and there was no threat to any other school, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office has the weapon, a Marion County Sheriff's spokesperson said.

The school district said in a tweet that a student was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating and haven't said whether the shooting was a random or targeted act.

The shooting comes on the day of planned school walkouts across the country to protest gun laws and violence in schools and the anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

I was just briefed by @MCSOFlorida Sheriff Billy Woods on today’s shooting in Ocala. I have also spoken with @EducationFL Commissioner Pam Stewart and @FDLEPIO Commissioner Rick Swearingen. I’ve offered any state support to Marion County they may need. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 20, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area, which is southeast of Ocala and north of Belleview.

On April 20, 1999, 13 people were killed in a mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. On Valentine's Day this year, 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla.

