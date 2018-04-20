LAKE NONA, Fla. — There is another school walkout planned for today this time students are remembering the Columbine High School mass shooting in Colorado that happened 19 years ago.

After Parkland shooting, students walked out to protest gun violence

Some students will walk out; others will stay inside and discuss topics

Orange County Public Schools states it will not discourage students from walking

Students at Lake Nona High School will be leaving the classroom at 10 a.m. for 13 seconds. Each second for each life lost in that shooting that took place in April 20, 1999.

The walkout is just the latest as students revolt against gun laws and gun violence in schools. The most recent walkout happened after the Parkland shooting when students across the country walked out of class to have their voices heard and raise awareness to changes they say need to be made in our nation’s gun laws.

But not all students across Central Florida will be walking out of class. In Marion County, students will constructively use a 30-minute time period to exchange ideas, discuss differing opinions, and offer hard-thought solutions on how the community should address school tragedies like what happened at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, that left 17 people dead.

Orange County Public Schools stated that it is neither encouraging nor discouraging students to participate. OCPS stated it will not discipline students who chose to take part.