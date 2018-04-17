ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crime spree suspect in Orange County is still on the run, more than two weeks later.

Investigators are releasing new images and upping the reward money in hopes of catch the man. Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and Winter Garden and Orlando police department are looking for the suspect in a joint effort.

New surveillance images of the suspect were release Monday. The Orange County Sheriff’s office tells Spectrum News 13 earlier April the man pulled out a gun demanding money at a local Walgreens.

“Poking one the employees in the head with and firing two rounds. He is armed and dangerous. We believes he’s robbed other locations in Central Florida,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeff Williamson.

Thanks to a donation from the Florida Sheriff’s Office Association, the reward was bumped up to $5,000 to find this suspect.

“Everyone is trying to do everything they can to get this individual off the streets,” Williamson said.

Orlando Police and Winter Garden Police believe the same man is linked to other crimes in their jurisdictions as well.

Officers released a picture of this bracelet hoping someone will recognize it.

This all started one weekend, when authorities say the man robbed a Dunkin Donuts, shot someone at a local bank, and carjacked a woman, stealing her Mitsubishi Outlander and eventually setting it on fire.

Eric Jones lives in the neighborhood were the incident happened.

“It’s kind of hard to believe he is still out and around,” said Jones.

Eric Jones has a family and calls it concerning. He says he actually saw the Outlander on fire a couple weeks ago.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.