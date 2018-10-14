PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Michael that has devastated the Florida Panhandle and from other stations is now 18, with the latest victim from Virginia.

At least eight people have died in Florida, with an 11-year-old girl killed in Georgia after a carport smashed through a roof. Three people in North Carolina died and six people have died in Virginia.

Images of destruction from Hurricane Michael are pouring in as the focus now is on the recovery.

Florida National Guard troops distributing water and food to those affected by the storm in Panama City and 3,500 members of the National Guard have been deployed to the area and 17,000 utility workers are working around the clock to get power, water, and cell service restored in hard hit areas.

Another 1,700 people have also been deployed for search and rescue, working now on second and third passes around areas.

So far, 2 million meals and 1 million gallons of water have been distributed and the state is working to get fuel to hart hit areas.

For first responders working through the rubble, they say it hits close to home.

In #MexicoBeach, the debris piles are growing higher by the day #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/Gbqu3IKbun — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) October 14, 2018

"As you've seen around here the devastation has been complete. The same thing is for us a lot of our homes a lot of our families have been displaced. Homes have been destroyed. Damage has been everywhere. So we're having to deal with that as we're dealing with this as well," said David Collier, battalion chief for the Panama City.

Gov. Rick Scott on Saturday reiterated to residents who are urgently trying to get back to check on their homes to make safety a priority and avoid downed power lines.

Looking For Loved Ones



Homes lay in ruins and many people have searched for loved ones within the rubble. However, one family had to escape from home out windows as Hurricane Michael tore apart their home. (Jon Shaban/Spectrum News)

Since the monster storm hit the Panhandle city of Callaway, resident Wanda Odum said she has not been able to reach a friend.

She is worried about her after trying to swing by her place to check.

"I went there yesterday morning to see how she was doing. And I couldn't even find her apartment," said Odum.

Crushed cars and huge trees into homes surrounded a once apartment building.

Odum for her part has welcomed eight people who lost their houses into her home.

Luckily, later on Saturday, Odum found her friend whose apartment was destroyed, but she was safe and sound, staying at a family member's home.

Woman describes the moment when her neighbors escape the home they took shelter in during #HurricaneMichael #Callaway pic.twitter.com/bQd4roIJCx — Jon Shaban 🏪📺🎥🎤 (@Jon_Shaban) October 14, 2018

Panama City Getting Reports of Looting



Many areas have seen looting after Hurricane Michael had struck homes and businesses. (Spectrum News)

Officials in Panama City say there have been instances of looting days after Hurricane Michael hit, mainly at nighttime.

Local law enforcement and outside agencies are trying to come in and minimize the impact with a curfew, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

However, there is evidence of people stealing, broken doors and shattered glass at several businesses.

Officials warning people if they do not need to be out, do not go out.