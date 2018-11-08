WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re a fan of period films and TV shows, you've probably seen or heard of the hit British TV show Downton Abbey .

It might no longer be airing, but a new exhibit in South Florida is bringing the entire set and characters to life.

Exhibit has recreated the entire Downton Abbey home

Want more info? Head to their website .

The moment you step through the iconic double doors you’re transported to a different era in history.

"You’re literally in Downton Abbey right now, how could you not love this!," CEO of of Imagine Exhibition Tom Zaller said.

The expansive layout of West Palm Beach’s newest pop up exhibit takes you through each room of the house that was made famous on the popular British TV Show.

They've recreated the entire home, down to the very smallest details, ike the smell of warm bread cooking in the kitchen or the service bells from the actual set of the show that ring in the dining room.

What might be most eye-catching though is the dozens of costumes the actors and actresses wore while filming the show.

The effect that’s left after you pass through the rooms is one where you're feeling you’ve actually been transported to the 1940’s.

"It certainly was a big, big job, but at the end of the day you end up feeling like you’re actually here in Downton Abbey," Zaller said.

The exhibit officially opens to the public on November 10 and will run through April 2019.

For more information on how you can purchase tickets, head to their website .