HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Most of us have visited your classic zoos, but tucked away in Citrus County is a state park that offers a more inclusive look at animals that call Florida home.

For more info on the park, head to their website

An annual visitor to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Wendy Longman brings family friends and anyone she can to check out this beautiful wilderness adventure.

"I would say this place is one of the top ten things to do in this greater area. It’s just something I love," Longman said.

One of Florida’s original roadside attractions, you'll find hundreds of native Florida animals, and some that aren’t.

Witnessing everything from their resident hippo, to the feeding demonstrations for rescued manatees. You'll see anywhere from two to hundreds of manatees in their natural spring depending on the time of year.

You can even hop below their observation deck to check out the vantage point they have below the water's surface. The windows below give you an unclose look at manatees and other aquatic life.

All the animals you’ll find at the park are rescued, rehabilitated, and unable to survive in the wild, making Homosassa Springs their forever home and giving guests a chance to learn and interact with them.

"One of our main goals here is to help visitors make a connection between the animals they see and the habitats they would naturally live in, in the wild," said Park Service Specialist Kate Spratt.

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State Park is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer a tram and river cruise that ferries you to the park.

For more information on their events and holiday hours head to their website .