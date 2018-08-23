KENANSVILLE, Fla. — We’re heading off road and taking an adventure through what Florida would have looked like hundreds of years ago.

Sit atop a swamp buggy on a Forever Florida tour

You'll see diverse plants, cracker cattle, other wildlife

For more info, visit www.foreverflorida.com

So, all aboard! And brace yourself for a bumpy ride into Florida’s history.

“It’s a step back in time. When you set foot on our preserve, it’s actually showing you what Florida would have looked like way back in the early days,” said Dee Twigg, Buggy Guide at Forever Florida.

Dee knows her way around this working cattle farm and preserve at Forever Florida.

A buggy guide for nearly two decades, she knows just about every piece of the preserve's history.

“We have some of the direct descendants of the Andalusian cattle and horses that were brought here by Ponce De Leon in 1521,” Dee explained.

It’s a two-hour tour, high atop a swamp buggy that will show you just how spectacular Florida ecosystems really are.

On the tour, you'll spot all sorts of plants, Florida’s famous cracker cattle, and plenty of wildlife. If you’re quick, you might even spot a gator or two.

Halfway through your tour, you’ll even get to set foot off the buggy and traverse the boardwalks they’ve created in the flood planes.

It’s an eye-opening adventure that will show you just how precious Florida wildlife and our ecosystems are.

“I don’t call this work — to me this is incredible. Each time I go out here, I always have a new and existing experience. There is just always something different,” Dee said.

Forever Florida is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer the swamp buggy tours twice a day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, head to their website: www.foreverflorida.com.