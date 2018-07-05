COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- Towering high above the trees with some more than spectacular views you'll be tackling your fear of heights and getting quite a work out.

Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures allows people to challenge themselves

People take a walk on height-defying rope courses

Explore Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures

It is easier for some than others. For Daniel Kelly and his group of friends, visiting all the way from Canada for the week, it was a challenging adventure.

"It was rad, but I love how she told me it was scary, yet I'm the one who couldn't do half the things and had to zip line across!" Kelly exclaimed.

Here just a day, they made their first stop in Cocoa Beach to explore this massive jungle gym, at Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures.

These height-defying ropes course have three different levels and they get harder as you go up. Start with the green course, then tackle the yellow, and finish off 45 feet in the air on the red course.

Each level tests different skills and showcases the dozens of obstacles around the course.

If you do make it all the way to the top, do not forget to take a moment and look out towards the coast. They are just a block or two from the ocean so at 45 feet in the air you have some pretty incredible views!

"I've been in the adventure park and zip line industry for 13 years and so far this is the ONLY one I've played on and been a part of where you're getting views like this of the ocean," owner Matthew Vandenbeldt, said.

It is a unique experience unlike any other in the area that will have you testing your skills, challenging your endurance and smiling from ear to ear.

"One hundred percent, this is the first thing you should do! You should get here don't even put your stuff away come straight here get on a zip line and start flying," Kelly said.

Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures is open seven days a week but the times vary, so for more information on how to plan your beach adventure head to its website.