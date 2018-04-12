GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A flower and plant lovers destination, this botanical garden in Northern Florida is one of the largest in the state.

Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in Gainesville

Over 25 specialty gardens on 62 acres

Open every day of the week

This hidden gem is an oasis filled with flowers and the sounds of nature, making it a destination for travelers around the world.

“We love the variety of plants that we can see here that we certainly wouldn’t get to see at home," said Susan Andrews, from Northern Wales.

Vacationing all the way from Wales, Susan and her family, are now trekking through the over 25 specialty gardens that make up the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens.

Being the second largest botanical garden in the state, they feature a number of different themed areas. Just to name a few, you’ll get to see their bamboo garden, herb garden, rose and other flower-specific gardens, a hummingbird garden, and their water feature gardens, with some truly magical spots for nature watching.

“It’s a great “Daycation” as I call it! We typically recommend an hour and a half, but you really can spend the whole day just walking around," Director Alexis Caffrey said.

With a massive 62 acres to their name, this spot is one you can visit time and time again.

“I would come back to Florida again just to see this place. Maybe even a different season next time so we can see some more flowers out," Andrews said.

The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens are open every day of the week except Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission for adults is $8, children 5 to 13 get in for $4.

If you’d like more information head to their website, http://kanapaha.org.