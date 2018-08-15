ORLANDO, Fla. -- Here's something to scream about. It's National Roller Coaster Day.

To celebrate, we've paired up some of Florida's top coaster for a day-long face-off.

You will pick which coaster you think is the best of each pairing. And at the end of the day we'll reveal the Top 7 Roller Coasters in Florida, as chosen by you.

The contenders are coasters from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando.

Here's a look at the pairs, which were chosen at random:

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit (Universal) vs. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster (Disney)

Cobra's Curse (Busch Gardens) vs. Montu (Busch Gardens)

Expedition Everest (Disney) vs. Kraken Unleased (SeaWorld)

Slinky Dog Dash (Disney) vs. Incredible Hulk (Universal)

Cheetah Hunt (Busch Gardens) vs. Sheikra (Busch Gardens)

Mako (SeaWorld) vs. Kumba (Busch Gardens)

Space Mountain (Disney) vs. Manta (SeaWorld)