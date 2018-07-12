ORLANDO, Fla. -- A problem with the cooling system left several Disney's Hollywood Studios rides shut down Thursday.

A Disney World spokesperson said the cooling system, or air conditioning system, is down and affecting parts of the park.

The spokesperson said some attractions and food and beverage locations were affected, but Disney was working to get the system back online.

A look at the My Disney Experience app showed only a few attractions open around 6:30 p.m., including Muppet-Vision 3D, the Star Wars Launch Bay and the Incredibles 2 Sneak Peek.

A Twitter viewer also told us that the Frozen Sing-Along Celebration was also open.

A note on the Disney World Twitter account says Hollywood Studios closes at 10:30 p.m.