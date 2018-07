After a cooling system problem shut down several Disney's Hollywood Studios rides on Thursday, the problem seems to be resolved, according to an app.

The My Disney Experience app showed several rides, such as Alien Swirling Saucers and Slinky Dog Dash, were temporarily closed when an issue with the air conditioning system came up on Thursday.

However, on Friday morning, all of those rides are back open, according to the app.

Check back for updates.