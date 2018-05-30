ORLANDO, Fla. -- We now know where Disney is building its immersive Star Wars resort.

Disney: Star Wars resort will be on south side of Hollywood Studios

Area is close to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Will provide an immersive, multi-day adventure

Walt Disney World revealed Wednesday that the location of the resort will be on the south side of Disney's Hollywood Studios, just east of World Drive.

The area is close to where Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed expansion, is currently being built. On the Disney Parks blog, a spokesperson said it would allow guests a seamlessly connected experience to the area.

Galaxy's Edge takes guests to Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. In details released Sunday night during the Star Wars: Galactic Nights event, officials said Black Spire Outpost was a large settlement and a known stop for traders and smugglers traveling the Outer Rim.

The resort, meanwhile, will have families board a starship full of characters and stories as part of a multi-day adventure. Guests will be able to participate in Star Wars-inspired clothes and interact throughout the voyage.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a 14-acre expansion, is slated to open in late fall 2019. No word on when the hotel will open.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.