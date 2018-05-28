ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney has shared some new details about a galaxy far, far away.

Name of village inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge revealed

Black Spire Outpost is located on the planet Batuu

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge set to open in 2019 at Disneyland, Disney World

On Sunday, the company revealed the name of the village that guests will encounter when they visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, 14-acre themed land.

The announcement was made during a panel at a nighttime event at Disney's Hollywood Studios called Star Wars: Galactic Nights.

The village is called Black Spire Outpost and is located on the planet Batuu.

According to the backstory, it’s the planet’s large settlement and is a known stop for traders and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim.

“Off the beaten path, this outpost has become a haven for the galaxy’s most colorful—and notorious—characters,” according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Just last week, Disney announced a timeline for when the new expansion will open. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open first at Disneyland in summer 2019. Then in late fall 2019, the land will debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

When guests enter Galaxy’s Edge, they will be immersed in the Star Wars universe.

The new 14-acre lands will feature two attractions. One will let guests pilot the Millennium Falcon. The other will put guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney also plans to build a Star Wars-themed hotel that will “seamlessly connect” to land at Hollywood Studios. A opening date for the hotel has not yet been released.