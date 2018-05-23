ORLANDO, Fla. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland and late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World, Disney announced Tuesday.

Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is a 14-acre expansion currently under construction at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland in California.

Once complete, the immersive experience will take guests to a trading port where they can interact with "Star Wars" characters and find themselves in the action.

Galaxy Edge will feature two signature attractions and a cantina. Guests will also be able to pick up trinkets from "across the galaxy."

The expansion marks another milestone for Disney's multi-year transformation of its parks.