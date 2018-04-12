ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has acquired more land in the area of Sand Lake Road and Universal Boulevard, as rumors of expansion continue to swirl.

Universal filed a deed with Orange County showing transfer of land

Property is several parcels around previously purchased land along Universal Boulevard

Speculation is Universal is buying the property for a new theme park

READ: Deed document filed by Universal

The company filed a deed with Orange County Thursday showing transfer of land from its former owner, Georgia businessman Stanley E. Thomas, to Universal's subsidiary SLRC Holdings LLC.

The land includes several parcels along Universal Boulevard, south of Sand Lake Road and east toward John Young Parkway. The parcels are all located around the 475 acres of property Universal purchased in 2015, near the Lockheed Martin facility.

Universal purchased another 101 acres next to that in 2017.

Universal has been dealing with legal issues from that original 2015 land purchase. Thomas had owned the property and claimed he still owned the rights to the deed restrictions there.

Speculation since the 2015 purchase is that Universal, which is largely landlocked between Kirkman Road, Turkey Lake Road and Interstate 4, purchased the hundreds of acres to build a fourth theme park.

Universal announced in 2016 that it planned a Nintendo-themed land for Orlando. Speculation is the land will replace an area in either Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure.

Universal is also currently building a complex of hotels on the former Wet 'n Wild property on Universal Boulevard and International Drive.

